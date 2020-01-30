Insider Buying: Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys 982,318 Shares of Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54.

Shares of VCNX opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Vaccinex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

