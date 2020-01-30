Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 11,120 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,711.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,697,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $232,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

