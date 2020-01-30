Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 14,467 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $362,398.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $55,462.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $103,223.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

