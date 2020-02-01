Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

