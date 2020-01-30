Insider Selling: Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest