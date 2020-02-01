Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $26,059,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,637,000 after buying an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,955,000 after buying an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 373,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

