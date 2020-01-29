Insider Selling: Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells 25,546 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDX stock opened at $279.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $33,450,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

