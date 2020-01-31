Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 19,245 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,493.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BE opened at $8.21 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 2,676,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

