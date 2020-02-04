Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00.

BRKL stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 186,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 103,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

