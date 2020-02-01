Insider Selling: Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) Director S. Wayne Finch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$95,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,164,804.03.

TSE:LFE opened at C$4.24 on Friday. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has a one year low of C$2.27 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.55.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

