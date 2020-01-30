Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $853,100.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $853,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,645,837.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

