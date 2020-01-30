Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 99,870 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $8,515,914.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,923.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $255,060.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $204,900.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

