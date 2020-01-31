Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells 62,177 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francisco Dsouza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99.

On Monday, December 16th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,037,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,327,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

