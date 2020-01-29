Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells 16,167 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

