Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

