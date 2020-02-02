Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 502,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

