Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks