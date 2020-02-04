Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 28,862 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,443,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $793.45 million, a PE ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

