Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

