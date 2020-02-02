Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO Sells 11,971 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,536 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 764,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

