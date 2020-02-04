Insider Selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COO Sells 58,128 Shares of Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JNJ stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

