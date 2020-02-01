Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 7,033 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $346.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

