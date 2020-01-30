Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 18,861 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

