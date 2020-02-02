Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 9,629 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMT opened at $428.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

