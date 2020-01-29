Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 38,536 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42.

MA stock opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

