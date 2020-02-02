Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells 7,673 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MCO stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $263.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

