Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $324,867.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $70,670.36.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $203,319.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Research by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

