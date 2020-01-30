Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 35,535 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

