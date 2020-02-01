Insider Selling: NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

NMC stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,599.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,231.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. NMC Health PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90.

NMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

