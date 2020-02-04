Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average is $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

