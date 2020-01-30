Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.99, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,345,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

