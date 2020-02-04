Insider Selling: Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Sells 38,590 Shares of Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PII opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

