Insider Selling: Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.58, for a total transaction of $167,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,555,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

