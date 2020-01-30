Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $351.83 million, a P/E ratio of -56.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

