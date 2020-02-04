Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

