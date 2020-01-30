Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70 and a beta of -0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

