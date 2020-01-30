Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. ValuEngine cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)