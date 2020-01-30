Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 711 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $246.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

