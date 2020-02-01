Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Nomura upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

