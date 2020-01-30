Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Sells 22,462 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

