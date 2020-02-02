Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 5,262 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $23,012.40.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

