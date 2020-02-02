Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 23,583 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 23,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,460,731.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,039.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $57.56 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Uniqure by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

