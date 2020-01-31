Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells 6,897 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $413,888.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 1,357.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 200,974 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

