Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells 667 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $19,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

