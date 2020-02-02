Insider Selling: Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$273,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,409,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,193,635.40.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$189,000.00.

WM opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.31 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

