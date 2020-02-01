Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,748,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,943,740.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

