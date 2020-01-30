Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insperity by 279.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 21.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NSP stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 292,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Insperity has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

