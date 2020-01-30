Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of INSP opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Insiders have sold 101,409 shares of company stock worth $7,412,524 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

