Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday.

INSE stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The stock had a trading volume of 121,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Inspired Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.93.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

