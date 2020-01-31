InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

InspireMD stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in InspireMD by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

